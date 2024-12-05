Greenwich Entertainment has acquired US rights to Toronto premiere Bonjour Tristesse starring Chloë Sevigny and Claes Bang, which has scored territory sales through Films Constellation.

Durga Chew-Bose directed the Babe Nation Films and Elevation Pictures production, based on Françoise Sagan’s novel.

Films Constellation has licensed rights to Spain (Filmin), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo) Mena (Falcon), CIS (Nashe Kino), former Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom), and Bulgaria (Cinelibri), with Universal Pictures distributing in other key territories.

Greenwich will release Bonjour Tristesse theatrically in summer 2025 and Elevation distributes in Canada.

Lily McInerny plays 18-year-old Cécile, who is spending the summer by the French seaside with her father and his lover when Anne, a friend of her late mother, arrives. As Cécile’s world is threatened she resolves to regain control and drive Anne away, with tragic consequences. Naïlia Harzoune rounds out the key cast.

Katie Bird Nolan and Lindsay Tapscott of Babe Nation Films (Alice, Darling) produced with Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal of Elevation Pictures (Infinity Pool), Benito Mueller and Wolfgang Mueller for Barry Films (Woman Of The Dead). Executive producers are Denis Westhoff, Suzanne Court, Fabien Westerhoff, and Emily Kulasa, Jesse Weening and Omar Chalabi for Elevation.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the US deal with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.