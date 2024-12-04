Memento International has sold Guillaume Nicloux’s The Divine Sarah Bernhardt to Immina in Canada, Rialto for Australia and New Zealand, Aurora in Poland, Panda in Austria, BestFilm in the Baltics and KinoArt Pro for CIS.

These follow more than 20 territories previously sold ahead of the film’s French release on December 18 via Memento’s distribution arm.

The Divine Sarah Bernhardt stars Sandrine Kiberlain as the actress nicknamed “La Divine”, who appeared in some of the most popular French plays of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and was considered to be the world’s first celebrity. Laurent Laffite and Amira Casar also star.

It is produced by Paris-based production house Les Films du Kiosque and co-produced by Bac Films. Co-producers include TF1 Films Production and Belgium’s Umedia.

Nicloux, who co-wrote the script with Nathalie Leuthreau, is fresh off two 2023 releases, Lockdown Tower and The Baby.

Memento International’s slate also includes Sarah Friedland’s Familiar Touch that will play at Red Sea International Film Festival, Damiano Michieletto’s Primavera about Antonio Vivaldi, Hailey Gates’ war comedy Atropia starring Alia Shawkat and Callum Turner, and Norwegian Cinderella-inspired genre title The Ugly Stepsister.