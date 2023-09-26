Chris Auty, a senior head of department at the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS), is taking over from Neil Peplow as CEO and director at the London Film School (LFS).

Auty has been at the NFTS for the past 10 years, where he has been head of producing, supervising the development and production of up to 30 short films a year; running the two-year MA producing programme; and responsible for designing, validating and running MA courses such as an MA in entrepreneurship for the arts and marketing across film, television and games.

His previous roles include founder and CEO of The Works, and managing director of Recorded Picture Company.

Former BFI director of international and industry affairs Peplow joined as director last year, but is understood to be leaving to take up a senior international role in the film industry.

Auty said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the leadership of this renowned film school in the heart of London. It happens to be the place where my own journey into film began – working with LFS alumnus Miguel Pereira on his first feature film. I greatly look forward to working with staff, students, and alumni to build the brightest possible future for this unique, world-class school for independent filmmakers.”

“We are delighted to have attracted a candidate of Chris Auty’s calibre to take over from Neil as our director,” said Greg Dyke, chair of LFS. “We are sorry to be losing Neil who only joined us last year but, out of the blue, he has been offered a major new role in the film industry at a package which unfortunately the School couldn’t match.

“When Neil told us he would be leaving we went straight to Chris and offered him the role knowing what a great job he would do for us and we are delighted he accepted.”

Peplow added: “I’m honoured to have worked at the London Film School. The talent of the students and the dedication of the staff is truly remarkable. The school is filled with huge potential and already has strong foundations to build on. With Chris leading, I’m confident this potential will be fully realised.”