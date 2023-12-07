Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will get a theatrical release in Japan in 2024 via Bitters End.

The Japanese distributor, which has released other Universal titles in the country including Liquorice Pizza and Phantom Thread, confirmed in a statement that the decision came “following months of thoughtful dialogue associated with the subject matter and acknowledging the particular sensitivity for us Japanese”. No specific date has been set as of yet.

The biopic centres around the creation of the atomic bomb which was dropped in Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 and was responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths. Universal began releasing the title on July 21 and it has since grossed over $950m.

Bitters End statement continued: ”After screening the film, we feel Christopher Nolan has created a singular cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling and must be seen on the big screen. We invite the audience to watch the film with their own eyes when it comes to Japan.”