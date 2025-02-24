Finecut has sold Hong Sangsoo’s Berlinale premiere What Does That Nature Say To You to the South Korean filmmaker’s regular US distributor Cinema Guild.

Hong’s 33rd feature stars his longtime collaborator Kwon Haehyo in the story of a young poet who unravels after a boozy day at his girlfriend’s family house. Ha Seongguk, Kang Soyi, Cho Yunhee and Park Miso round out the key cast. The drama scored 2.7 on Screen’s Berlin jury grid.

Cinema Guild will release the film in theaters this year. Company president Peter Kelly negotiated the acquisaition with Youngjoo Suh of Finecut.

What Does That Nature Say To You was Hong’s sixth consecutive film to premiere at the Berlinale. CInema Guild most recently distributed his 2024 Berlin Silver Bear winner A Traveler’s Needs starring Isabelle Huppert.