In a first by a major US exhibitor, Cinemark has partnered with the three top food delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to send its concessions to people’s homes.

The initiative comes as stricken theatre chains seek new revenue streams and will kick off in tandem with approximately 45 of Cinemark’s participating theatres in Texas.

The third largest exhibitor in the United States said its initial multi-market testing was met with “resoundingly positive results”. Snacks on offer include popcorn, hot dogs, sweets, and drinks.

David Haywood, Cinemark SVP of food and beverage, said the programme will expand into more US sites “through the end of the year”.

Earlier in the year AMC Theatres announced a popcorn supply deal with US supermarket chain Walmart.

AMC has also moved into distribution with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour earning in excess of $230m worldwide and counting as the company prepares for the December 1 release of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.