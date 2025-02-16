Documentary sales firm Cinephil is pitching Margreth Olin’s new project, an untitled horse documentary, to EFM buyers this week.

Viewed through the perspective of a horse, the film will look at how horses perceive their environment, navigate their place within a herd and interact with humans.

The project will also be pitched at next month’s CPH:DOX Forum; Olin is preparing to start production this year, with completion scheduled for 2027. The film is supported by the Norwegian Film Institute.

It is the fourth collaboration between Norwegian filmmaker Olin and Cinephil, after Songs of Earth, Norway’s entry to the 2024 Oscars; Goteborg selection Self Portrait, directed with Katja Hogset and Espen Wallin; and anthology film Cathedrals Of Culture, on which Olin was one of six directors.

“Working together as a team starting at the development stage is crucial to me and the project,” said Olin of the partnership. “We had such a beautiful experience with Songs of Earth, where our deep collaboration was essential for the wide theatrical distribution in many countries.” Songs of Earth recorded 98,000 admissions in Norway, 50,000 admissions in the Netherlands and 20,000 in Denmark.

“Margreth’s ability to capture profound and untold stories with such raw beauty is unmatched,” said Shoshi Korman, Cinephil co-managing director, who described the new project as “a daring and poetic exploration.”