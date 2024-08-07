MAD Distribution has secured all Arab rights to Hind Meddeb’s Sudan, Remember Us from Paris-based Dulac Distribution, ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The political documentary will screen as part of Giornate delgli Autori, the independent sidebar that runs parallel to the festival from August 28 to September 9, as a Special Event title.

MAD Distribution will handle the release of the film in territories across the Middle East and North Africa in 2025.

The documentary follows five young Sudanese political activists as they struggle to overthrow Sudan’s military regime in the tumultuous years leading up to civil war in the country and their subsequent exile.

It marks the fourth feature by French journalist-turned-filmmaker Meddeb after Electro Chaabi, Tunisia Clash and Paris Stalingrad, of which the latter won best international director at New Zealand’s Doc Edge Festival in 2020.

The France-Tunisia co-production is produced by Abel Nahmias of Paris-based Echo Films, Michel Zana and Alice Ormières of Paris-based Blue Train Films’, and Tao Guiga of Tunisia’s My Way.

The film is edited by Gladys Joujou, whose credits include Hollywood features The Man In The Iron Mask and Alexander as well as Lina Soualem’s Bye Bye Tiberias, which played at last year’s Giornate delgli Autori and Toronto.

Sudan, Remember Us selection marks a full-circle moment for the documentary, one year after the project won the El Gouna Film Festival post-production cash award as part of the Final Cut in Venice Workshop.

Cairo-based MAD Distribution is a leading distributor of Arab films, which has recently handled the release of titles such as Cannes award-winners Goodbye Julia and Inshallah A Boy, Mohamed El Samman’s Rat Hole and Berlinale title Diaries From Lebanon.

Parent company MAD Solutions launched global sales company MAD World during Cannes in May and recently picked up global rights to Sylvie Ballyot‘s Lebanon Civil War documentary feature Green Line and Ala Eddine Slim’s mystery drama Agora, of which both will play in competition at Locarno this month.