International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has appointed former BFI London Film Festival director Clare Stewart as managing director.

Stewart, who most recently was interim CEO of Sheffield DocFest, takes over on June 21 from outgoing IFFR managing director Marjan van der Haar.

IFFR has a dual leadership structure and Stewart will work alongside festival director Vanja Kaludjercic.

Van der Haar has been managing director of IFFR since 2018. Midway through her tenure, the festival’s finances were hit by Covid which prompted a major restructure last year. The festival returned as an in-person event this year after taking place online for the previous two editions.

Stewart previously consulted with the IFFR’s board in 2021 in its first phase of re-evaluation with a focus on the festival’s programme structure and content strategy.

Stewart steered the 2022 edition of Sheffield DocFest and worked with its board of trustees to recruit its new leadership.

She was director of the BFI London Film Festival and BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival from 2012-17, and before that was festival director of the Sydney Film Festival from 2006 until 2011.

Korrie Louwes, chairperson of the IFFR’s supervisory board, said: “Clare has an unparalleled breadth of experience in strategically directing, and truly championing festivals – with a track record including some of the foremost celebrations of cinema in the world. In previous roles Clare has channelled her unique combination of creative understanding and business acumen to growing audiences, accelerating commercial success, and raising the profile of those events – as well as steering them through change. It’s a great coup to have her join the IFFR team and bring her multifaceted and insightful leadership to our organisation.”

Stewart said: “IFFR is a world-leading institution that creates meaningful, global impact for independent film and filmmakers, and it is also dear to my heart as the first international film festival I attended 25 years ago. It shaped my understanding of the interdependencies between cultural activity and industry development, and the importance of engaging a dedicated local audience while positioning a festival as vital for the international, independent film sector.

“Rotterdam is a city renowned for innovation, experimentation and discovery – characteristics that IFFR already champions through its artistic and industry programmes. This emphasis on bold, new ideas provides a strong cultural base to collaborate with festival director Vanja Kaludjercic on her inspiring vision for building a festival that is both agenda-setting and responsive to change.”

Kaludjercic said: “I am excited to be welcoming Clare to the IFFR team, and to Rotterdam as she makes this incredible city her new home. She brings a deep understanding of the artistic and commercial sides of a festival from her formidable career to date, which is perfectly suited to the dual leadership dynamic we have between our two roles. Her passion for IFFR is undeniable, and the team and I look forward to working together with her on the upcoming 2024 edition and beyond.”