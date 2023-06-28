Lukas Dhont’s Close has won the 2023 Lux European Audience Film Award, presented in Brussels on Tuesday, June 27.

Close was chosen from five nominated films, by a combination of 50% European public vote and 50% vote by members of the European Parliament. The awards platform received 45,000 public votes and 360 MEP votes.

The other nominated films were Carla Simon’s 2022 Golden Bear winner Alcarràs, Emin Alper’s Burning Days, Joao Pedro Rodrigues’ Will-o’the-Wisp and Ruben Ostlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or-winner Triangle Of Sadness.

Dhont and co-writer Angelo Tijssens accepted the award from European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

Close depicts the friendship between two young boys, which changes as they grow older then is suddenly disrupted. The film premiered in Competition at Cannes 2022, sharing the Grand Prix with Claire Denis’ Stars At Noon; Mubi subsequently released it in multiple territories including the UK and Ireland.

“We stand by you as you. Discover who you are as you are. We think of you, we are hopeful and proud of you,” said Dhont in accepting the award.

The Lux award is presented by the European Film Academy and European Parliament, in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas. It was previously won by Quo Vadis, Aida? in 2022, and Collective in the inaugural year of 2021.