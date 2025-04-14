EXCLUSIVE: Rome-based Coccinelle Film has acquired the international distribution rights for US writer/director Elena Oxman’s Outerlands following its world premiere last month in the narrative feature competition at SXSW.

Outerlands stars Asia Kate Dillon, known for their credits including Showtime series Billions and Netflix series Orange Is The New Black.

Dillon stars as Cass (they/them), who juggles jobs as a nanny, restaurant server and party drug dealer to make ends meet and pay for their tiny San Francisco apartment. After a one-night stand with Kalli, a co-worker they have a crush on, Cass agrees to watch her 11-year-old daughter, Ari, while she goes out of town. But as days pass without word from Kalli, Cass and Ari form a bond that spirals Cass back to their own difficult childhood and the pain they’ve been running from.

Outerlands will have its market premiere during the Cannes Film Market.

Coccinelle’s deal for Outerlands was signed with 13th Gen, run by San Francisco-based producer and executive producer Marc Smolowitz.

Oxman said: “Outerlands is a love letter to the little kids we carry inside of us but also to our adult selves who struggle to listen to and take care of them. It was a huge honour when Asia Kate Dillon accepted the role of Cass. I had admired Asia’s work on Billions where they had been the first non-binary person to play a non-binary character on a major American TV show, and I knew they could bring the kind of subtlety and depth that was needed for a character who doesn’t say much but has emotion constantly brimming beneath the surface.”

Meanwhile, Coccinelle has also struck further distribution deals on its slate for Gondola by Veit Helmer in Norway (AS Fidalgo), Benelux (J&J Films), Sweden (Sveriges Förenade Filmstudios Filmrutan), Mexico (Alfaville) and Italy (Draka Distribution). These territories are on top of previously announced sales to Denmark, NZ/AU, France, Spain, South Korea, India, Japan, Brazil and North America.