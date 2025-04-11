Zoya Laktionova’s Ukrainian documentary Ashes Settling In Layers On The Surface took home the €20,000 Eurimages co-production development award at the Visions du Reel industry awards.

The film uses personal archives, historical documents and contemporary footage to tell the story of a family in Mariupol, living through destruction and restoration.

The jury said Ashes Settling “celebrates an ambitious artistic proposition emerging from a deeply personal invitation to travel into a modern industrial fairytale shaped by lived experiences, physical memories of a city that is political, intimate and imagined at the same time.”

Comprising the jury were Eleni Chandrinou (Eurimages), Gianluca Matarrese (director), and Tamara Tatishvili (head of Hubert Bals Fund)

Further winners included Andrea Suwito’s A Distant Call which won the Visions Sud Et award worth €10,000. A UK-Indonesian-French co-production, the film explores gender fluidity in indigenous Indonesian communities.

The VdR-industry jury gave out several awards across the VdR-Pitching and VdR-Works in Progress showcases with the top prize, worth €3,242, going to Natyvel Pontalier’s I Eat With Two Hearts from France and Belgium.

The industry programme gave out 16 prizes overall, worth over €85,000.

VdR-industry winners 2025

Eurimages Co-production Development award

Ashes Settling In Layers Of The Surface (Ukr-Fr)

Dir. Zoya Laktionova

Visions Sud Et award

A Distant Call (UK-Indo-Fr)

Dir. Andrea Suwito

Visions du Reel award

I Eat With Two Hearts (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Natyvel Pontalier

Visions du Reel Special Mention

Anamiga (Fr)

Dir. Raphaële Benisty

RTS award

I Eat With Two Hearts (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Natyvel Pontalier

Tënk post-production award

Time Hunter (US-Ger-Namibia)

Dirs. Daniel Chein, Mushiva

Tënk opening scenes award

Homunculus (It)

Dir. Bonheur Suprême

The Party Film Sales award

Time Hunter (US-Ger-Namibia)

Dir. Daniel Chein, Mushiva

Lightdox award

Jaripeo (US-Fr-Mex)

Dirs. Efraín Mojica, Rebecca Zweig

Unifrance Doc award

Alea Jacarandas (Fr-Alg)

Dir. Hassen Ferhani

Mase Studios award

Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk (r)

Dir. Sepideh Farsi

Cannes Docs award

Time Hunter (US-Ger-Namibia)

Dir. Daniel Chein, Mushiva

Dok Leipzig award

The Big Boom (Switz)

Dir. Gabriel Tejedor

No Nations Films award

Field Notes (Ger)

Dir. Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko

AIDC award

The Stimulation (Fr)

Dir. Justine Harbonnier

DAE Encouragement award

Field Notes (Ger)

Dir. Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko