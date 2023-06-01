Cohen Media Group has acquired US rights to Martin Provost’s art world romance Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe following the biopic’s bow in Cannes Premiere.

Sold by Memento International, the love story between French “painter of happiness” Pierre Bonnard and his companion and muse Marthe has also drawn buyers worldwide.

The film has also sold to Canada (Sphere), Latin America (California), Australia & New Zealand (Palace), Germany (Prokino), Italy (I Wonder), Spain (Vercine), Switzerland (Frenetic), Austria (Panda), Sweden (Njuta), Denmark (Filmbazar), Portugal (Lusomundo), Israel (New Cinema), Greece (Cinobo), Poland (Hagi), Czech Republic (Cinemart), Hungary (Vertigo), former Yougoslavia (MCF), Bulgaria (Beta), South Korea (AUD), Taiwan (Flash Forward) and to airlines (Skeye).

The film stars Vincent Macaigne and Cecile de France in the titular roles alongside Stacy Martin, Anouk Grinberg and André Marcon who plays Bonnard mentor Claude Monet.

Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe is produced by prolific French producers François Kraus and Denis Pineau-Valencienne of Les Films du Kiosque in co-production with France 3 Cinema, Volapuk and Belgium’s UMedia.

Memento Distribution, which released Provost’s last film La Bonne Epouse in 2020 with 650,000 tickets sold even amidst Covid restrictions, will release Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe in France in early 2024. Provost notably swept the Cesar awards in 2009 for Seraphine, earning seven awards including best film of the year.

The film spans five decades and paints a portrait of Bonnard and his wife Marthe de Méligny who became the cornerstone of her husband’s life and work, appearing in more than a third of his paintings. Provost penned the script in collaboration with Marc Abdelnour.

Screen described the film as “a beautiful portrait of French artist Pierre Bonnard and his muse…A touching, visually fetching and educational look at the intertwining of art and stubborn romance.”

The deal was negotiated by Robert Aaronson for Cohen Media with Mathieu Delaunay for Memento International.

Cohen Media Group’s SVP Robert Aaronson said: “Martin Provost brings us a beautiful exploration of love and art with Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe. We are thrilled to bring this successful Cannes film to US audiences.”