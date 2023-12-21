The Color Purple star Colman Domingo is to receive the inaugural London Critics’ Circle Innovation Award at the 44th ceremony in February 2024.

Domingo is a US actor, producer, writer, director and musician in film, television and theatre, winning an Emmy for his role in TV series Euphoria. His notable feature credits include Sing Sing (for which he received Toronto’s Tribute Performer Award), Rustin, Candyman, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Butler, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Zola.

Malcolm was a long-standing member of the Critics’ Circle and served a term as its president. He held chief critic posts at UK newspapers The Guardian and Evening Standard, was honorary president of Fipresci, a former director of London Film Festival and governor of the British Film Institute. He died in August aged 91.

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers leads the nominations for this year’s awards, with nine, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on seven.