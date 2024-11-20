Comcast is expected to announce any day now that it is spinning off the bulk of its NBCUniversal cable assets amid the chronic decline of linear television.

According to reports, the move will see the parent company move channels including USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, Oxygen, Syfy, E!, and Golf Channel into a stand-alone company to be run by NBCUniversal media group head Mark Lazarus.

Bravo would remain at NBCUniversal with Universal Pictures film studio, the Peacock streaming platform, NBC network and NBC Sports, and the theme parks under the purview of Donna Langley, currently serving as chairman, NBCUniversal studio group & chief content officer.

In a big vote of confidence for Langley, the executive’s expanded remit would include oversight of content production at NBC more in line with the role of a traditional studio head.

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh hinted at the spin-off in an earnings call on October 31.

On Friday Universal releases Jon Chu’s musical Wicked, which has garnered rave reviews and is being forecast to open on around $100m in North America, rising to approximately $150m worldwide.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the story on Tuesday evening. Comcast and Universal had not responded to enquiries at time of writing.