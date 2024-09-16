Sheila Fraser Milne, founder and CEO of leading UK completion guarantor company Paterson James, Maria Tanjala, co-founder of digital collections agency FilmChain, and Lee Stone, partner at London-based law-firm and film specialist Lee & Thompson, have joined Screen International’s ’The Future of UK Film’ Summit as speakers.

The Summit is taking place at BFI Southbank on September 24, 2024.

They will participate in a session called Ask The Experts: Optimising The Value Of Your Production to which delegates will be asked to submit questions in advance.

Fraser Milne is one of the UK film and TV industry’s most experienced completion bond guarantors, renowned for her work helping producers keep budgets on track. She founded Paterson James in 2013 after working for Film Finances for eight years and co-creating European Film Bonds UK. She has worked with over 200 film productions including Mrs Henderson Presents and Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

London-based Tanjala co-founded the FilmChain platform using fintech software to manage end-to-end transparent financial transactions throughout the film and TV industry. The platform aims to expedite cash flow to over 1,900 clients, delivering live access to detailed financial reports and analytics.

Lee & Thompson partner Stone advises on all aspects of the film and TV industry, helping to structure international co-productions and work with sales agents, distributors and post-production houses.

Screen’s Future of UK Film Summit is bringing together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

The conference will also aim to give attendees insights to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

Screen’s The Future of UK Film Summit is being held in association with the UK Global Screen Fund, Access Bookings, Film London, FilmChain, Garden Studios, Paterson James and Sky Studios Elstree.