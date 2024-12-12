Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jon M. Chu’s Wicked lead the nominations for the 30th Critics Choice Awards with 11 each.
Scroll down for full list of nominations
Both features are nominated in best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay. Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rosellini pick up acting nods in best actor and supporting actress while Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are nominated in best and supporting actress, respectively.
Following closely behind is Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez which scored 10 nominations each. All four films compete in best picture against A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.
The nominations are not unlike those of the Golden Globes which were announced on Monday and saw Emilia Perez leading the charge on 10. There was more love at the Critics Choice for Gladiator II, which scored four nominations compared to the Golden Globes’ two, and Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, which managed to pick up nominations in best ensemble and best comedy after being left out in the cold earlier this week.
The 30th Critics Choice Awards will be held on January 12, 2025 and hosted by US comedian Chelsea Handler.
Critics Choice Award 2025 nominations
Best picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best actor
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best supporting actress
- Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best young actor/actress
- Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
- Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
- Izaac Wang – Didi
- Alisha Weir – Abigail
- Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
Best acting ensemble
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Saturday Night
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Best director
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Jon M. Chu – Wicked
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best original screenplay
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Best adapted screenplay
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
- Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
- Peter Straughan – Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
Best cinematography
- Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
- Alice Brooks – Wicked
- Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
- Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
- Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
- Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Best production design
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
- Suzie Davies – Conclave
- Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
Best editing
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Marco Costa – Challengers
- Nick Emerson – Conclave
- David Jancso – The Brutalist
- Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
- Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
Best costume design
- Lisy Christl – Conclave
- Linda Muir – Nosferatu
- Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
- Paul Tazewell – Wicked
- Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
Best hair and make-up
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
- Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
Best visual effects
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
- Visual Effects Team – The Substance
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Best animated feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best comedy
- A Real Pain
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Hit Man
- My Old Ass
- Saturday Night
- Thelma
Best foreign-language film
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best song
- “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
- “Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
- “Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
- “Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Best score
- Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
- Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
