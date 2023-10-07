Korean sales company Contents Panda is to launch sales on horror comedy Handsome Guys at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan.

The film stars Lee Sung-min and Lee Hee-jun, who both starred in Woo Min-ho’s The Man Standing Next – South Korea’s entry to the Oscars in 2021. Lee Sung-min is also known for his role in Yoon Jong-bin’s Cannes 2018 title The Spy Gone North. The cast also includes Gong Seung-yeon (Aloners).

A first look at the feature can be seen above.

It marks the feature directorial debut of Korea’s Nam Dong-hyub, whose Fisher Boy is playing in the Korean Short Film Competition strand of this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The story follows two rough but simple men who call themselves the Handsome Guys and move into a house where a hidden secret begins to be revealed as dark clouds blanket the sky and unwelcome guests begin to appear.

Produced by Hive Media Corp, the film is set for release in 2024.

Contents Panda is also launching drama Land Of Happiness at the ACFM, which runs October 7-10 alongside BIFF.

Directed by Choo Chang-min (Seven Years Of Night, Masquerade), the story is set during the aftermath of the assassination of Korea’s president in 1979 and a man caught up in the case as well as the lawyer fighting to save him.

The cast includes Cho Jung-seok (Exit), Lee Sun-kyun (Sleep, Parasite) and You Chea-myung (Kingmaker).

Produced by Papa Film (My Annoying Brother) and Oscar 10 Studio (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure), a release is set for 2024.