The Match Factory has agreed a string of sales for Coralie Fargeat’s buzzy Cannes Competition title The Substance, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

The Match Factory has sold the body horror to Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Spain (Elastica Films), Scandinavia (Nonstop Entertainment), South Korea (Challan), Hong Kong (Golden Scene Company), CIS (VLG Film), Ukraine and Baltics (Adastra Cinema), Taiwan (Catchplay), Australia and New Zealand (Madman Entertainment), Poland (Monolith), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Bulgaria (Beta Film) and Romania (Independenta Film 97).

A deal is finalised for Japan and Switzerland, while Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal and South East Asia are undergoing negotiations. Metropolitan has previously acquired the film for distribution in France.

Mubi, the parent company of The Match Factory, retains all rights in North America, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America, and Benelux, with plans for theatrical releases this year. Additionally, Mubi has acquired rights for Turkey and India.

The Substance is a UK-US-France production by Working Title Films, Blacksmith and A Good Story.