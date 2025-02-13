Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX, March 19-30) has selected 71 films for its competition sections, including 56 world premieres, 12 international premieres and three European premieres.

World premieres for the festival’s 22nd edition include Ukrainian director Alisa Kovalenko’s My Dear Theo. Few details have been revealed for the film yet; Theo is the name of Kovalenko’s son. The film will be produced by Kasia Kuczynska of Poland’s Haka Films, with Ukrainian production company Moonman Productions, the company behind recent festival titles Songs Of Slow Burning Earth and A House Made Of Splinters.

Kovalenko has previously directed films including 2023’s We Will Not Fade Away, a documentary about teenagers in Ukraine’s conflict-ridden Donbas region.

My Dear Theo will play in the main Dox:Award competition, which consists only of world premieres for the third consecutive year.

Other films among the 12 Dox:Award titles include Monica Stromdahl’s Norwegian feature Flophouse America, about a young boy who grows up in a hotel room shared with his alcoholic parents. The film is produced by Siri Natvik and Beathe Hofseth for Fri Film, with backers including the Norwegian Film Institute.

World premieres in the 17-strong New:Vision competition include Available Light, a feature expanded from a performance piece by UK artist Morgan Quaintance. The film combines interviews with workers at a Tokyo museum, with conversations with renters in London, to consider notions of home in contemporary society.

CPH:DOX has six competition sections: the Dox:Award, New:Vision, Next:Wave, Nordic, F:Act and Human:Rights. It also presents a €10,000 audience award, and will give out €45,000 in prizes across the competitive strands.

“Whether set in Ukraine, Mozambique, America, or China, the nominated films in this year’s program stand as a defense of the role of poetry and art in the world,” said Niklas Engstrom, CPH:DOX artistic director.

Jurors for the 2025 festival include Sara Dosa, director of Bafta- and Oscar-nominated documentary Fire Of Love; and Max Kestner, whose feature Life and Other Problems opened the 2024 festival.

The full festival programme will be unveiled on February 26. The event will open with the world premiere of Tommy Gulliksen’s Facing War, playing in the Dox:Award strand.

CPH:DOX 2025 competition titles

DOX:Award

A demain sur la lune (Fr-US) dir. Thomas Balmes, prod. Thomas Balmes

Agatha’s Almanac (Can) dir. Amalie Atkins, prod. Amalie Atkins

Always (US-Fr-China) dir. Deming Chen, prod. Hansen Lin

Balane 3 (Por-Fr) dir. Ico Costa, prod. Terratreme Filmes

Facing War (Nor-Bel) dir. Tommy Gulliksen, prods. Anne Marte Blindheim, Danielle Turkov Wilson

Flophouse America (Nor-Neth-US) dir. Monica Stromdahl, prod. Breathe Hofseth, Siri Natvik

My Dear Theo (Pol-Czech-Ukr) dir. Alisa Kovalenko, prod. Kasia Kuczynska

Sanatorium (Ire-Ukr-Fr) dir. Gary O’Rourke, prods. Andrew Freedman, Samantha Corr, Ken Wardrop

The Castle (Fr-It) dirs. Danny Biancardi, Virginia Nardelli, Stefano Giuseppe La Rosa, prods. Nadege Labe, Giulia Campagna, Stefano Collizzolli

The Father, The Sons and The Holy Spirit (Den) dir. Christian Sonderby Jepsen, prod. Mira Jargil

The Helsinki Effect (Fin) dir. Arthur Franck, prod. Sandra Enkvist

We Live Here (Kaz) dir. Zhanana Kurmasheva, prod. Banu Ramazanova

New:Vision award

All These Summers (UK-Den) dir. Therese Henningsen, prod. Therese Henningsen

Available Light (UK) dir. Morgan Quaintance, prod. Morgan Quaintance

City Child (US-Ger) dir. Austin Lynch, prods. Austin Lynch, Andro Steinbron

Fear Fokol (Swe) dir. Tuva Bjork, prods. Dennis Harvey, Melissa Lindgren, Tobias Janson

Green Grey Black Brown (S Kor) dir. Yuyan Wang, prod. Yuyan Wang

Illiyeen (Den) dirs. Eliyah Mesayer, Nanna Rebekka, prod. Rebekka Laugesen

Images de Tunisie (UK-Tun) dir. Younes Ben Slimane, prods. Jane Pavitt, Younes Ben Slimane

International Satan’s Day (Leb) dir. Raed Yassin, prod. Raed Yassin

Melted Into The Sun (It-Uz) dir. Saodat Ismailova, prod. Leonardo Bigazzi

Perishable Idol (Fr-Kuw-Qat) dir. Majid Al-Remaihi, prods. Luc-Jerome Bailleul, Elodie Wattiaux

Ramallah, Palestine, December 2018 (Bel) dir. Juliette Le Monnyer, prods. Juliette Le Monnyer, Ellen Meiresonne

Scrap (Fr) dir. Noamie Lobry, prod. Marion Darrieux

Sinking Latitude (Den-China) dir. Jiawei Zheng, prod. Jiawei Zheng

Songbook (US) dir. Mariah Garnett, prods. Mariah Garnett, Jibz Cameron

Siticulosa (UK-Den) dir. Maeve Brennan, prods. Maeve Brennan

Time Paradox (S Kor) dir. Minha Park, prod. Minha Park

Unstable Rocks (Ger-Por) dir. Ewelina Rosinska, prods. Ewelina Rosinska, Nuno Barroso

Next:Wave

50 Meters (Egy-Den) dir. Yomna Khattab, prods. Ahmed Amer, Patricia Drati

Abode of Dawn (Ger) dir. Kristina Shtubert, prod. Kristina Shtubert

Copan (Braz-Fr) dir. Carine Wallauer, prods. Viviane Mendonça, Camilo Cavalcanti, Nabil Bellahsene, Justin Pechberty

Fantastic Family (Den) dir. Nicoline Skotte, prod. Vibeke Vogel

I am Night at Noonday (Fr) dir. Gaspard Hirchi, prod. Quentin Laurent

ILOVERUSS (Swe) dir. Tova Mozard, prods. Daniel Pynnoonen, Alice Sunnelius Alden

Latina, Latina (Ire) dir. Adrian Duncan, prod. Adrian Duncan

Open Call (Nor) dir. Sille Storihle, prod. Sille Storihle

The Golden Spurtle (UK-Australia) dir. Constantine Costi, prods. Rebecca Lamond, John Archer

Red Forest (Fr) dir. Laurie Lassalle, prod. Frederic Feraud

Unanimal (Swe-Fr) dirs. Sally Jacobsen, Tuva Bjork, prods. Victor Ede, Melissa Lindgren

Who Witnessed The Temples Fall (Sp) dir. Lucia Alonso Santos, prods. Guillem Mula Blanch, Alejandro Gonzalez Clemente, Daniel Pena, Irene M. Borrego

Nordic:Dox award

Fighter (Nor) dirs. Sunniva Sundby, Mari Bakke Riise, prod. Mari Bakke Riise

If I Die Today (Den) dir. Camilla Arlien, prod. Marie Schmidt Olesen

The Nicest Men On Earth (Den) dirs. Josefine Exner, Sebastian Gerdes, prod. Mathilde Hvid Lippman

Portrait of a Confused Father (Nor) dir. Gunnar Hall Jensen, prods. Christian Aune Falch, Torstein Parelius

Lowland Kids (Den-Us) dir. Sandra Winther, prods. Sigrid Dyekjaer, Darren Aronofsky

The Ground Beneath Our Feet (Ice) dir. Yrsa Roca Fannberg, prod. Hanna Bjork Valsdottir

The Last Misfits By The Golden River (Fin) dir. Juho-Pekka Tanskanen, prod. Isabella Karhu

The Sequel to Summer Rain (Swe) dir. Viktor Johansson, prod. Linus Andersson

Walls – Akinni Inuk (Greenland) dir. Nina Paninnguaq Skydsbjerg, Sofie Rordam, prod. Emile Hertling Peronard

Witch (Den) dir. Emil Norgaard Munk, prods. Thor Hampus Bank, Emil Lynge Johnsen

Zlatan’s Nose (Swe) dirs. Nils Toftenow, Mathias Rosberg, Olle Toftenow, prod. Olle Toftenow

F:Act award

2000 Meters to Andriivka (Ukr) dir. Mstyslav Chernov, prods. Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

Antidote (UK) dir. James Jones, prod. James Jones

K-Number (S Kor) dir. Seyoung Jo, prod. Dukjoong Kim

Men of War (US-Can) dirs. Jen Gatien, Billy Corben, prods. Alfred Spellman, Jen Gatien, Billy Corben

Predators (US) dir. David Osit, prods. Kellen Quinn, Jamie Goncalves

The End of the Internet (Can) dir. Dylan Reibling, prod. Dylan Reibling

The Eukrainian (Swe-Fr-Ukr-Bel) dir. Viktor Nordenskiold, prods. Christian Popp, Malcolm Dixelius, Olha Beskhmelnytsina, Sergio Ghizzardi

The Gardender, the Buddhist & the Spy (Nor-Ger-UK) dir. Havard Bustnes, prods. Carsten Aanonsen, Havard Bustnes

The Last Ambassador (Austria) dir. Natalie Halla, prods. Peter Drossler, Arash T. Riahi, Sabine Gruber

The Perfect Neighbor (US) dir. Geeta Gandbhir, prods. Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne, Sam Bisbee

Human:Rights award

9-Month Contract (Geo-Bul-Ger) dir. Ketevan Vashagashvili, prods. Anna Khazaradze, Nino Chichua, Martichka Bozhilova, Sylvia Nagel

2000 Meters to Andriivka (Ukr) dir. Mstyslav Chernov, prods. Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

Black Water (Sp) dir. Natxo Leuza, prod. Lucia Benito

Girls & Gods (Austria) dirs. Verez Soltiz, Arash T. Riahi, prods. Arash T. Riahi, Peter Drössler, Sabine Gruber, Sarah Schiesser, Rhea Plangg, Amel Soudani

Little Syria (Por-Rom-Ger) dirs. Madalina Rosca, Reem Karssli, prods. Paul Arne Wagner, Madalina Rosca

Matabeleland (Zim-Ken-Bot) dir. Nyasha Kadandara, prod. Sam Soko

Moria Six (Ger) dir. Jennifer Mallmann, prod. Matthias Drescher

The Dialogue Police (Swe) dir. Susanna Edwards, prod. Susanna Edwards

The Encampments (US) dirs. Michael T. Workman, Kei Pritsker, prods. Matthew Belen, Munir Atalla, Kei Pritsker, Michael T. Workman

The Lions By The River Tigris (Nor-Neth) dir. Zaradasht Ahmed, prods. Thorvald Nilsen, Harmen Jalvingh, Hester Breunissen