Screen can reveal the first trailer for Elena Martin Gimeno’s Creatura, which plays in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

Spanish actress Martin Gimeno launched her feature directing debut Júlia Ist in 2017, playing festivals including that year’s San Sebastian.

Her follow-up sees Martin Gimeno once again starring in her own film, playing a woman who goes on a journey of self-exploration to unravel her loss of desire.

Creatura is produced by Spain’s Vilaüt Films, Avalon, Elastica Films and Lastor Media.

Paris–based Luxbox handles international sales.