Munro Film has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to R.J. Daniel Hanna’s Hard Miles starring Matthew Modine.

Modine stars as a coach of a group of incarcerated youngsters at a correctional school in Colorado, who he teaches to work together on a gruelling bike ride from Denver to the Grand Canyon.

Sean Astin, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Leslie David Baker star alongside Modine. Munro Film has set a UK-Ireland theatrical release for May 31, 2024.

The film played the US festival circuit in 2023, winning the People’s Choice Award at Denver International Film Festival. It is written by Hanna and Christian Sander, produced by Sander for Pensé Productions, and sold by Blue Fox Entertainment.