Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud’s Berlinale Panorama premiere Sex has landed further theatrical deals for M-Appeal across Europe.

Deals have now been closed in Germany (Alamode), Austria (Polyfilm), Benelux (September Film Distribution), Spain (Filmin) and Italy (Wanted Cinema).

Sex follows two men, played by Jan Gunnar Røise and Thorbjørn Harr, both in heterosexual marriages, who have an unexpected experience that challenges them to reconsider their understanding of sexuality, gender and identity.

It is produced by Yngve Sæther and Hege Hauff Hvattum for Norway’s Motlys, and is the first in a planned trilogy, with Dreams and Love to follow.

“Sex is modern cinema. We like the way how the film deconstructs and depicts male sexuality in a very fresh way,” said Tobias Lehmann, managing director of Alamode.

Gerald Knell, head of distribution at Austria’s Polyfilm, added: “We think Sex will gather a lot of interest – also from female audiences. The topic of sexual identity, which might be more fluid than it seems at first sight – in combination with the filmic and entertainment qualities of Sex – will reach arthouse audiences.”

Sex won the Europa Cinemas Label best European film award, the CICAE Art Cinema Award, and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at the Berlinale last month.

Distribution has already been secured for North America (Strand Releasing), France (Pyramide), South Korea (JinJin Pictures), Greece (Cinobo), Denmark (Camera Film) and Sweden (TriArt Film). Arthaus is handling the theatrical release in Norway.