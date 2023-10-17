Dark Star Pictures has acquired US and UK rights to teen trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay’s queer horror T-Blockers.

The film premiered at Salem Horror Film Festival before playing Outfest where it took home the prize for best emerging talent, and also screened at Fantasia and Popcorn Frights among others.

Dark Star will continue the film’s festival run, followed by a release in select theatres, VoD/digital and physical media in early 2024.

T-Blockers follows a young filmmaker who may be the only saviour after ancient parasites take over the bodies of residents in a small town.

The cast includes familiar faces from Mackay’s work including Etcetera Etcetera, Lewi Dawson, Lauren Last, Chris Asimos, Joni Ayton-Kent, Stanley Browning, Lisa Fanto, and Toshiro Glen.

“I am really excited to once again be partnering with Dark Star Pictures – this time for the North American release of T-Blockers, my third feature,” said Mackay, who collaborated with the distributor on her 2022 feature Bad Girl Boogey.

“It’s a colorful, campy horror film, that at its heart, is about friendships, community and overcoming the challenges that the trans community often face to not only survive but thrive.

“As both a 17-year-old (when the movie was made) and a trans woman, I wanted to create an empowering story that is ultimately about taking back, owning, and celebrating the right to be oneself!”

Dark Star president Michael Repsch added “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Alice and unleashing her films on audiences. T-Blockers shows her evolution as an important creative voice, as she provides us with unflinching look at the trans experience while never relenting on the campy gore on screen. It plays like a film baby from Greg Araki and John Waters, raised by Larry Cohen.”

Mackay negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Michael Repsch on behalf of Dark Star Pictures.