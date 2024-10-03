John Hsu’s Taiwanese supernatural comedy Dead Talents Society has scored 11 nominations for the 61st Golden Horse Awards, followed by Tom Lin’s Yen And Ai-Lee and Geng Jun’s Bel Ami, with eight nods each.

Dead Talents Society and Bel Ami are among the five films competing in the best film category, along with Ray Yeung’s All Shall Be Well, Yeo Siew Hua’s Stranger Eyes and Lou Ye’s An Unfinished Film. The same five films are also running in the best director category.

They reflect the overall representation at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, with the participation of Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore as well as multiple-country international collaborations with Taiwan.

Sony-backed Dead Talents Society has also secured nominations for Sandrine Pinna as best supporting actress, best original screenplay and a number of technical awards. The film has proved its crowd pleaser status, having received audience awards globally such as the people’s choice Midnight Madness awards first runner-up at Toronto where it had its North American premiere.

Taiwanese mother-daughter family drama Yen And Ai-Lee, which is set to word premiere in Busan’s Jiseok competition, has secured eight nominations, including best actress for Kimi Hsia, best supporting actress for Yang Kuei-mei, and best original screenplay.

This year’s nominations feature an increasing number of films directed by mainland Chinese directors, including Bel Ami, Lou Ye’s Cannes title An Unfinished Film, Wang Xiaoshuai’s Berlinale title Above The Dust (nominated for best adapted screenplay), Qiu Yang’s Berlinale title Some Rain Must Fall (nominated for best new director), and Wang Bing’s documentary Youth (Hard Times).

Hong Kong films in the spotlight include LGBTQ+ family drama All Shall Be Well, winner of the Teddy Award at the Berlinale, for which Patra Au is nominated for best actress; and The Way We Talk, which is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival and has Yau Hawk Sau up for best actor and Yau Hawk Sau nominated for best actress, having previously received a nod in the same category last year for The Lyricist Wannabe. Further Hong Kong titles in the running include Love Lies, with Ho Miu Ki up for best new director and Sandra Ng for best actress; and Stuntman for action choreography.

Surveillance drama Stranger Eyes, the first ever film from Singapore to be selected for Venice’s Golden Lion competition, has scored six nominations, which also include best supporting actor for Lee Kang-sheng and best original screenplay. It will next open the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival (November 7-24) and the Singapore International Film Festival (November 28-December 8).

This co-production between Singapore, Taiwan, France and the US is among a growing number of Southeast Asian and international collaborations that have Taiwan as a production partner. Likewise, Taiwan-Singapore-France coproduction Mongrel has received seven nominations, including the first best actor nominee from Thailand for Wanlop Rungkumjad and best new director for Singapore’s Chiang Wei Liang and Taiwan’s Yin You Qiao.

Embers, the latest film by Taiwanese director Chung Mong-Hong whose A Sun was Oscar-shortlisted, is vying for five awards including best actor for Chang Chen and best supporting actor for Mo Tzu-yi.

The nominations were announced on October 2 by Wen Tien-hsiang, CEO of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival,. A record-breaking 718 submissions were received, including 99 narrative features, two animated features, 68 documentary features, 403 live-action short films, 90 documentary short films and 56 animated short films.

The 61st Golden Horse Awards Ceremony will be held on November 23 at Taipei Music Center.

61st Golden Horse Awards

Best Narrative Feature

All Shall Be Well

Stranger Eyes

Dead Talents Society

An Unfinished Film

Bel Ami

Best Director

Ray Yeung, All Shall Be Well

Yeo Siew-Hua, Stranger Eyes

John Hsu, Dead Talents Society

Lou Ye, An Unfinished Film

Geng Jun, Bel Ami

Best New Director

Qiu Yang, Some Rain Must Fall

Peng Tzu-Hui, Wang Ping-Wen, A Journey In Spring

Ye Xingyu, Three Castrated Goats

Chiang Wei-Liang, Yin You-Qiao, Mongrel

Ho Miu-Ki, Love Lies

Best Leading Actor

King Jieh-Wen, A Journey In Spring

Chang Chen, The Embers

Yau Hawk-Sau, The Way We Talk

Wanlop Rungkumjad, Mongrel

Zhang Zhiyong, Bel Ami

Best Leading Actress

Patra Au Ga-Man, All Shall Be Well

Kimi Hsia, Yen And Ai-Lee

Chung Suet-Ying, The Way We Talk

Sylvia Chang, Daughter’s Daughter

Sandra Ng, Love Lies

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Kang-Sheng, Stranger Eyes

Mo Tzu-Yi, The Embers

Zeng Guo-Cheng, Yen And Ai-Lee

Daniel Hong, Mongrel

Shih Ming-Shuai, Gatao: Like Father Like Son

Best Supporting Actress

Sandrine Pinna, Dead Talents Society

Pets Tseng, Big

Yang Kuei-Mei, Yen And Ai-Lee

Lu Yi-Ching, Mongrel

Eugenie Liu, Daughter’s Daughter

Best New Performer

Yu Aier, Some Rain Must Fall

Feifei Cheng, Big

Tang Yung-Hsu, Salli

Lin Cheng-Hsun, Intimate Encounter

Alisia Liang, The Chronicles Of Libidoists

Best Original Screenplay

Yeo Siew-Hua, Stranger Eyes

John Hsu, Vincent Tsai, Dead Talents Society

Tom Lin Shu-Yu, Yen And Ai-Lee

Huang Xi, Daughter’s Daughter

Geng Jun, Bel Ami

Best Adapted Screenplay

Fujii Michihito, Hayashida Hirokawa, 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days

Red Chang, Joyce Liu Lei-Shuan, Chiang His-Wen, Shih Cheng-Yu, Gatao: Like Father Like Son

Wang Xiaoshuai, Above The Dust

Best Cinematography

Kartik Vijay, Yen And Ai-Lee

Imamura Keisuke, 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days

Michaël Capron, Mongrel

Aziz Zhambakiyev, Shambhala

Wang Weihua, Bel Ami

Best Visual Effects

Tomi Kuo, Chiu Chun-Yi, Dead Talents Society

Alex Lim Hung-Fung, Yee Kwok-Leung, Leung Wai-Kit, Big

Shigeharu Tomotoshi, Gary Chen, Gatao: Like Father Like Son

Best Art Direction

Wang Chih-Cheng, Liang Shuo-Lin, Dead Talents Society

Chao Shih-Hao,, The Embers

Penny Tsai Pei-Ling, Yen And Ai-Lee

Yeh Tzu-Wei, Mongrel

LV Dong, Above The Dust

Best Makeup & Costume Design

Lore Shih, Dead Talents Society

Hsu Li-Wen, The Embers

Yip Kar-Yan, Yen And Ai-Lee

Shirley Kao, Daughter’s Daughter

Dorjee Dradhul Gurung, Shambhala

Best Action Choreography

Teddy Ray Huang, Dead Talents Society

Hong Eui-Jung, Gatao: Like Father Like Son

Lin Wei-Yi, Yuan Hsu-Hu, Chang Ya-Wei, More, Liao Hsiao-Ting, The Chronicles Of Libidoists

Kong Tao-Hoi, Leung Pok-Yan, Stuntman

Best Film Editing

Anna Schlenker, Xixi

William Chang Suk-Ping, Lai Kwun-Tung, All Shall Be Well

Tom Lin, Yen And Ai-Lee

Tian Jiaming, An Unfinished Film

Chen Hoping, Bel Ami

Best Sound Effects

Chen Yi-Ling, Eddie Huang, Yannick Dauby, From Island To Island

Tu Duu-Chih, Tu Tse-Kang, Stranger Eyes

Book Chien, Tang Hsiang-Chu, Chen Jia-Li, Dead Talents Society

Cyrus Tang, The Way We Talk

R.T Kao, Lim Ting-Li, Chen Yung, Mongrel

Best Original Film Score

Thomas Foguenne, Stranger Eyes

Band The Dead Talents, Dead Talents Society

Ohmama Takashi, 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days

Hanno Yoshihiro, Meuko! Meuko!, Locust

Amy Chen Xiaoshu, Bel Ami

Best Original Film Song

Dead Talents Society, Dead Talents Society

People From The North, The Embers

Kiokunotabibito, 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days

Listen, Daughter’s Daughter

Bel Ami, Bel Ami

Best Documentary Feature

From Island To Island, Lau Kek-Huat

Service Foundation After The Snowmelt, Lo Yi-Shan

Xixi, Fan Wu

Soul Of Soil, Yen Lan-Chuan

Youth (Hard Times), Wang Bing

Best Live Action Short Film

The Burning Night, Demon Wong

4 Sundays In September, Yong Mun-Chee

Side A: A Summer Day, Wan Kin-Fai

Caged Dog, Yen Hao-Hsuan

The Fishbowl Girl, Wu Hung-Yi

Best Documentary Short Film

Before Then, Xue Mengzhu

Wild Road, Chen Chiao-Wei

Colour Ideology Sampling.Mov, Chan Cheuk-Sze, Kathy Wong

Something About Us, Rex Ren

Letters From The Imprisoned: Chow Hang Tung, Paul Lee

Best Animated Short Film

Minus Plus Multiply, Lee Chu-Chieh

Essence, Hung Wan-Yu

Father Figure, Shek Ka-Chun

Bad Kids, Chuang Yu-Jin

Ruthless Blade, Zhang Bo

Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker Of The Year

Li Si-Jian

Lifetime Achievement Award

Cheng Pei-Pei

Lin Wen-Chin