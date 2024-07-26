JULY 27 UPDATE: Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed an estimated $211.1m at the global box office through the end of Friday, powered by a $96m opening day in North America including Thursday previews and $115.1m from international markets.

Disney executives said on Saturday morning that the North American tally keeps the superhero tentpole on track for an opening weekend in the $195m-$205m range, which would rank among the top 10 openings of all time.

After the first three days of international activity, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman showpiece – which screened to Comic-Con attendees on Thursday night with the leads, co-star Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy, and Marvel head Kevin Feige in attendance – has amassed $11.4m in the UK.

The territory leads the field outside North America, followed by Mexico on $9.9m, China on $8.3m after its first day on Friday, Australia on $5.9m, and France on $5.4m.

A full North American report will appear here on Sunday, followed by a global round-up on Monday.

ORIGINAL JULY 26 REPORT: In encouraging news for the theatrical community Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed an estimated $64.8m from its first two days of international release and scored $38.5m in Thursday night previews in North America, setting a record for an R-rated release.

Tracking has Disney’s first R-rated release opening in the $160-170m range in 4,210 theatres in North America in what would be a record for a film with that certification, and approximately $350m worldwide.

At time of writing the Marvel Studios sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had earned $6.6m from Mexico in the second highest opening day of the year to date, $6m from the UK where it achieved the same accolade and set the highest Thursday opening ever for a 15-certified film.

Elsewhere the film has earned $3.6m from France, where the Paris 2024 Olympics begins today, $3.5m from Italy in the second highest opening day of 2024 so far, and $3.4m from Australia in the highest opening day of 2024.

Not including China, where Deadpool & Wolverine is estimated to have earned approximately $8.5m on Friday, the film is tracking 57% ahead of Deadpool and 48% of Deadpool 2 in the same bucket of markets at current exchange rates.

The tentpole stands at $3.3m in Brazil, $3.2m in Germany, $2.7m in South Korea, $2.3m in Spain, and $1.9m in Japan.

The Thursday night North American previews gross is the eighth highest tally of all time.

