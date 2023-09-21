Another Body, a documentary about a student’s search for justice after she discovers deepfake pornography of herself online, has secured UK-Ireland and Canada theatrical release deals.

Modern Films and Willa will release the film in the UK and Ireland this autumn, day and date with a digital release; with levelFilm handling the Canadian release.

Another Body had its world premiere at SXSW in the US in March, where it won a special jury prize. Subsequent festival play has included Canada’s Hot Docs and Germany’s Munich Film Festival; while the film won the Enterprise award for journalistic practice from the International Documentary Association. It will have its UK premiere at Raindance Film Festival next month.

It is the debut feature of UK filmmaker Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn, who wrote, directed and produced the film; with Elizabeth Woodward also producing for her US-based production and distribution company Willa Productions.

The film was backed by US firm Impact Partners, which has previously made documenataries including 2017 Oscar winner Icarus; and Catalyst, the film financing programme of the Sundance Institute. As previously announced, Utopia and Willa will handle the US release of the film.

Modern Films previously collaborated with Willa on Dina Amer’s You Resemble Me, released earlier this year.

Eve Gabereau, CEO and founder of Modern Films, described Another Body as “a film that makes us think deeply about what we’ve created with technology, fake information toxic culture and social media. It is also a film about strength, endurance and justice.”

The filmmakers have also established #MyImageMyChoice, an impact campaign aiming to amplify the voices of those who have suffered image abuse similar to that noted in the film. The campaign has shared testimonies with the White House, the UK Law Commission and the World Economic Forum.