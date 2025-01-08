Demi Moore and Adrien Brody, as well as Ralph Fiennes and Karla Sofía Gascón are among lead acting nominees announced by SAG Awards on Wednesday morning.
Lead female acting nominees include Cynthia Erivo, a lead in Wicked which leads the way on five nominations, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, and Mikey Madison for Anora.
Brazil’s Fernanda Torres, a Globe winner last Sunday for I’m Not Here, did not make the cut. Other omissions include Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Denzel Washington for Gladiator II, Angelina Jolie for Maria, and Golden Globe winner Sebastian Stan for A Different Man.
The lead male acting nominees include Daniel Craig for Queer, Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.
The SAG nominations are typically a strong barometer of the Oscar nominations to come. Among the supporting acting nominees are Golden Globes winners Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez and Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, as well as Yura Borisov for Anora, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, Ariana Grande for Wicked, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.
The ensemble cast nominees are Anora, Emilia Pérez, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, and Wicked.
Wednesday’s SAG Awards nominations were unveiled via press release after the Guild cancelled the scheduled in-person announcement the night before amid the ongoing wildfires crisis in Los Angeles.
SAG Awards organisers said: “In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles.”
The awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 23 will be streamed live on Netflix for the second consecutive year.
Nominees appear below.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day Of The Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House Of The Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun
