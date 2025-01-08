Demi Moore and Adrien Brody, as well as Ralph Fiennes and Karla Sofía Gascón are among lead acting nominees announced by SAG Awards on Wednesday morning.

Lead female acting nominees include Cynthia Erivo, a lead in Wicked which leads the way on five nominations, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, and Mikey Madison for Anora.

Brazil’s Fernanda Torres, a Globe winner last Sunday for I’m Not Here, did not make the cut. Other omissions include Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Denzel Washington for Gladiator II, Angelina Jolie for Maria, and Golden Globe winner Sebastian Stan for A Different Man.

The lead male acting nominees include Daniel Craig for Queer, Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.

The SAG nominations are typically a strong barometer of the Oscar nominations to come. Among the supporting acting nominees are Golden Globes winners Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez and Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, as well as Yura Borisov for Anora, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, Ariana Grande for Wicked, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.

The ensemble cast nominees are Anora, Emilia Pérez, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, and Wicked.

Wednesday’s SAG Awards nominations were unveiled via press release after the Guild cancelled the scheduled in-person announcement the night before amid the ongoing wildfires crisis in Los Angeles.

SAG Awards organisers said: “In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles.”

The awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 23 will be streamed live on Netflix for the second consecutive year.

Nominees appear below.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day Of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series