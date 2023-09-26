The Danish Oscar submitting committee has chosen Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land as Denmark’s entry for the best international feature film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

The Nordic western premiered at Venice and stars Mads Mikkelsen as a retired army captain attempting to tame Jutland in 1755. Producers are Magnolia Pictures and Zentropa Entertainments.

Trustnordisk is handling sales. Magnolia has North America rights and will release the film on February 2, 2024.

The other shortlisted titles for the nomination were Anders Walter’s Before It Ends and Lea Glob’s Apolonia, Apolonia.

Denmark’s Oscar submitting committee is made up of representatives from the country’s various film associations and guilds.

Four Danish films have won an Oscar in the category, most recently Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round in 2021. The country has secured a further four nominations in the past 10 years.