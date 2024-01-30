Genre specialist Devilworks has completed post-production on three new titles through its North American production and distribution arm New Era Entertainment.

Devilworks will launch all three films to buyers at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin (February 15-21), with the company based at the Marriott.

Sci-fi Alien Hunt is about a family of hunters investigating a military science outpost on their land, who come face-to-face with a squad of alien soldiers. Directed and produced by Aaron Mirtes for Exit 10 Films, it stars Megan Nielsen, Barron Boedecker, Brent Bentley, Deiondre Teagle, Chelsey Fuller, Jesse Santoyo and Adam Pietripaoli.

Shot on Italy’s Lake Garda, Hermes Cavagnini’s Lucky Heart tells the story of a New Yorker who travels to Italy to finalise a business deal; only to fall in love with a local ranch hand. Benjamin Stender, Elly Norris and Virginia Vignati lead the cast; Cavagnini produced through Frontera Pictures, with Devilworks’ Matteo Rolleri and Samantha Richardson as executive producers.

New Era has also completed post on Liana Failla’s holiday romance Holidays At The Ranch, which follows a business executive who returns home for the holidays, and starts to fall in love again with her childhood sweetheart. Sarah Jane Duncan, Joe Gallina and Gillian Broderick head the cast; Sophie Storm K wrote the film, which was produced by Rebecca J Matthews and Scott Jeffrey.

Devilworks established New Era in 2021 as a full service distribution and sales agency, representing genre and independent titles for the North American market. The company moved into production and financing the following year.