Disney+ is extending its roll-out of ad-supported plans beyond the US, including to the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Canada.

Bob Iger, Disney CEO, also revealed plans during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday (August 9) to crack down on password sharing from 2024, following in the footsteps of rival US streamer Netflix.

From November 1, the Disney+ packages available in these territories will be standard with ads; standard; and premium (which allows up to 4k ultra high definition and high-dynamic-range).

There is currently only a single-priced tier for Disney+ in the UK, priced at £7.99 a month. The new pricings will be £4.99 a month for standard with ads; £7.99 a month for standard; and £10.99 a month for premium.

In the US, the ad-supported version of Disney+ has counted 3.3m sign-ups since its launch at the end of 2022.

Netflix has ad-supported plans available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Spain.

In the UK, where it launched its cut-price ad-supported tier in November, it offers a £4.99 per month ad-supported tier, £10.99 per month standard plan and £15.99 per month premium plan for new joiners. Netflix axed its basic ad-free plan for new subscribers in the US ($9.99 per month) and UK (£6.99) in July.