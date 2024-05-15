Niall Johnson’s Humanoid is the first feature project to receive production financing from DNEG 360, the partnership between UK visual effects house DNEG and virtual production expert Dimension Studio. It is being introduced to Cannes buyers by sales agent Fortitude International.

Humanoid is produced by Ivan Mactaggart’s UK outfit Cambridge Picture Company. Shooting is due to begin by the end of the year at Dimension’s 360’s LED volume stage in London.

It is one of a number of features from UK producers that were going to be shot outside the UK but are now being made in the country directly as a result of the new 40% Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC).

Humanoid is being financed through pre-sales, gap financing, the IFTC and investment from DNEG 360.

The sci-fi thriller, co-written by Johnson and Matt O’Reilly, is about an astronaut in deep space who fulfils his dream to rebuild his dead wife.

“The reason this all works is the enhanced tax credit,”said Mactaggart.

His previous credits range from Living Vincent and Red Joan to My Week With Marilyn. He was previously a partner at David Parfitt’s Trademark Films.