Germany-based New Docs has acquired world sales rights to Tracing Light, which has its world premiere as the opening title of DOK Leipzig film festival this evening (Monday, October 28).

The film explores the subject of light from the perspective of artists and scientists, including contributors from Scotland’s Outer Hebrides and the Max Planck Institute in Erlangen, Germany.

It is directed by German filmmaker Thomas Riedelsheimer, and produced by Scottish-German filmmaker Sonja Henrici, and Riedelsheimer’s Filmpunkt GmbH. The film is backed by Screen Scotland, and Germany’s FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, the Federal Commissioner for Arts and Media, the Federal Film Board and 3Sat.

Riedelsheimer has previously made documentaries including Rivers and Tides and Leaning Into the Wind about artist Andy Goldsworthy, and Touch the Sound about Deaf percussionist Evelyn Glennie.

“We have always admired Thomas Riedelsheimer’s very special vision of culture and the arts as intrinsically humanistic while at the same time able to reveal something new about the world we live in,” said New Docs CEO Elina Kewitz. “We truly believe that this film is for the big screen.”

The 67th edition of DOK Leipzig runs from October 28-November 3.