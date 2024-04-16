Donna Langley, chairman and chief content officer of NBCUniversal Studio Group, will be the recipient of Kering’s Women In Motion award at this year’s Cannes film festival, recognising Langley’s support of women in the industry.

In 2009, Langley became the first UK woman to run a major Hollywood studio when she ascended to the top Universal role. She was made a dame in the UK’s 2020 New Year’s Honours List and serves as an ambassador and board member of Vital Voices, an organisation for female economic empowerment.

Langley began her career as a production executive at New Line Cinema in 1997 before joining NBCUniversal in 2001. She has overseen the production of films such as the Fast & Furious franchise, Get Out and Oppenheimer and is on the board of trustees for the American Film Institute and the Motion Picture Association.

French luxury brand Kering launched the Women In Motion programme in 2015. Previous recipients of the Women In Motion award include Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis and Salma Hayek.

“Donna Langley’s brilliant career and commitment to a better representation of women in all their diversity make her a natural choice for this award,” said Iris Knobloch, president, Cannes film festival.