Hong Kong action-thriller The Prosecutor, directed by and starring Donnie Yen, has been acquired for North America by Well Go USA from Mandarin Motion Pictures.

The upcoming feature will be released in theatres across North America on January 10, just two weeks after its scheduled debut in China and Hong Kong on December 27.

Inspired by a true case in Hong Kong, the story follows a man who falsely pleads guilty after being framed for drug trafficking, under pressure from both his defense attorney and a notorious crime syndicate. Yen plays the hard-nosed policeman-turned-prosecutor who risks both his career and his life to uncover the truth, exonerate the wrongfully charged man, and bring the real perpetrator to justice.

The cast also includes veteran action actors such as Julian Cheung (The Grandmaster), Francis Ng (Customs Frontline), Kent Cheng (Ip Man franchise), Adam Pak (A Guilty Conscience) and Kang Yu (Big Brother).

Yen, who is the star of the Ip Man franchise and more recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4, is also producing with his long-time producer Raymond Wong and reunites with writer Edmond Wong of the Ip Man series. Yen also serves as action director on the film alongside frequent collaborator Kenji Tanigaki (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In), with Kang Yu on action choreography.

Hong Kong-based Mandarin Motion Pictures previously closed key deals across Europe and Asia at the Cannes market.

The North American deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher for Well Go USA and Mandarin Motion Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.