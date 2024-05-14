A first look at The Prosecutor, directed by and starring Donnie Yen, has been revealed at the Cannes market.

Based on a true case in Hong Kong, the action crime thriller sees Yen plays a dedicated prosecutor who risks his life and career to set free a wrongfully charged man and bring the real culprit to justice.

Yen, who is the star of the Ip Man franchise and more recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4, is also producing with his long-time producer Raymond Wong. The film, previously known as Misjudgement, is scheduled for worldwide release this year.

Ahead of the market, Hong Kong-based Mandarin Motion Pictures has closed a string of deals for Germany and Italy (Plaion Pictures), CIS (Capella), Middle East (Phars Film), India (Indo Overseas Films), Indonesia (PT Prima), Malaysia (Shanghai Pictures), Singapore (Shaw) and Taiwan (Sky Films).