Together Films has acquired international sales rights to Damon Gameau’s documentary Future Council.

The film follows the titular council: eight environmental advocates on a road trip across Europe meeting with political and corporate leaders, pushing for urgent ecological change. The advocates aim to hold major companies including Nestlé, Decathlon and ING accountable for their impact on the environment.

UK-based Together acquired the rights from producers Regen Studios, and has begun business on the film this week at CPH:DOX.

Future Council had its world premiere at Melbourne International Film Festival in August 2024, and recently screened at the United Nations General Assembly. The film team are planning a global impact campaign for the film, working alongside businesses, institutions and schools to accelerate sustainability efforts and address eco-anxiety.

The film is written by Gameau and Jimmi James Wright, and produced by Quintin Baker, Anna Kaplan and Gameau. Backers include Impact Campaign Funding Partners, including Shark Island Foundation, Alberts/The Tony Foundation, APS Bloom Funding Circle, and LEEAF.

Madman Entertainment holds Australia and New Zealand distribution rights, and is planning a theatrical release for the second half of 2025.

Together Films sold Gameau’s previous eco documentary 2040. That film and Gameau’s That Sugar Film are in the all-time top 10 documentaries at the Australian box office, both via Madman.

Sarah Mosses, Together Films founder and CEO, described Future Council as “It’s a powerful tool for sparking conversation, educating viewers, and inspiring change in both young and old alike.”