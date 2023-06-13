Edinburgh International Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Scotland-shot drama Silent Roar, the debut feature from Screen Rising Star Scotland Johnny Barrington.

Set on Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, the film follows a young surfer grieving the loss of his father and stars Louis McCartney with fellow Screen Rising Star Scotland Ella Lily Hyland.

The EIFF is returning for a one-off edition hosted by the Edinburgh International Festival, after the festival’s parent charity, the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), went into administration in October.

Silent Roar is produced by Chris Young, who previously produced The Inbetweeners Movie and was made with support from Screen Scotland, BBC Films, and BFI. In addition to McCartney and Hyland, the cast includes Mark Lockyer, Fiona Bell, Victoria Balnaves, Anders Hayward and Chinenye Ezeudu.

Barrington was previously nominated for a Bafta for his 2013 short film Tumult.

EIFF’s full programme will be released on July 6. Programme director Kate Taylor will head the festival following former director Kirsty Matheson’s move to BFI’s London Film Festival.