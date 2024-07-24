Film festivals across the globe are in major need of further government support, according to a survey conducted by the UK’s Independent Cinema Office (ICO).

Some 85% of respondents said they needed more public funding to remain operational, with 37% envisaging they can operate for a year or less in the current climate.

The survey was conducted of 49 film festivals, with 69% of respondents saying their main worry was rising costs.

The breakdown of respondents included 57% from festivals that focused on features, 17% on documentary, 6% on animation, 10% on shorts and 10% were mixed.

At the end of the financial year, 61% of respondents said their finances will be balanced, with 17% operating at a loss, 12% making a profit and 10% unsure. 25% of festivals have had to make redundancies within the past three years.

The results of the ICO’s financial health of global film festivals survey were unveiled on July 20 at the International Film Festival Network (IFFN) summit, which ran as part of Poland’s New Horizons film festival. The survey was conducted in January.

A €4,000 fund, the IFFN Collaboration Fund, was also introduced at the summit, funded by the British Council. It will allow around three IFFN members to attend festivals from 47 Official Development Assistance (ODA) countries, including Argentina, Jordan, Malaysia, Nepal, Serbia and South Africa, with an aim of fostering exchange and new partnerships.

The IFFN was launched last year by the ICO to create a supportive professional space for festivals, with 24 film festivals from 17 countries now a part of the network, including Glasgow and Sarajevo.

“Any network is only as strong as the collaboration between its members, which is why we believe events such as this are instrumental in strengthening the connection for these festivals across borders,” said Catharine Des Forges, director of the ICO.