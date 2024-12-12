Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez has topped the nominations for France’s Lumière Awards.

The French-made, Spanish-language film earned six nominations for best film, director, screenplay, cinematography, music and actress for Karla Sofía Gascón in her starring role as the titular transitioning Mexican drug lord.

The Lumière nominations cap a strong week for Emilia Perez, which garnered 10 nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes,and was the big winner at the European Film Awards with five prizes.

Boris Lojkine’s Souleymane’s Story, which tracks the daily life of an undocumented Guinean asylum seeker in Paris, and Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia closely trailed with five Lumière nominations each.

All three films will compete for the Lumière for best film alongside Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light and Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu’s family melodrama Jim’s Story.

Jonathan Millet’s Ghost Trail, which opened Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, and Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière’s The Count Of Monte-Cristo, which premiered out of competition at the festival, also earned four nominations each as did François Ozon’s When Fall is Coming, which debuted at San Sebastian.

The Lumière Awards are voted on by international correspondents from 38 countries who will award 13 prizes at a ceremony on January 20, 2025.

Last year’s top prize went to Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall.

Full list of Lumière nominations

Best film

All We Imagine As Light dir. Payal Kapadia

Emilia Perez dir. Jacques Audiard

Jim’s Story dir. Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu

Souleymane’s Story dir. Boris Lojkine

Misericordia dir. Alain Guiraudie

Best director

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière for The Count of Monte-Cristo

Alain Guiraudie for Misericordia

Boris Lojkine for Souleymane’s Story

François Ozon for When Fall is Coming

Best screenplay

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez

Alain Guiraudie for Misericordia

Boris Lojkine and Delphine Agut for Souleymane’s Story

François Ozon for When Fall is Coming

Jonathan Millet and Florence Rochat for Ghost Trail

Best documentary

Bye Bye Tiberias dir. Lina Soualem

Dahomey dir. Mati Diop

Madame Hofmann dir. Sébastien Lifshitz

Orlando, My Political Biography dir. Paul B. Preciado

Journey into Gaza dir. Piero Usberti

Best animated film

The Magical Adventures of Angelo dir. Vincent Paronnaud et Alexis Ducord

Flow dir. Gints Zilbalodis

The Most Precious of Cargoes dir. Michel Hazanavicius

Maya, Give Me a Title dir. Michel Gondry

Savages dir. Claude Barras

Best actress

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez

Hafsia Herzi for Borgo

Agnès Jaoui for This Life of Mine

Anamaria Vartolomei for Maria

Hélène Vincent for When Fall is Coming

Best actor

Adam Bessa for Ghost Trail

Paul Kircher for And Their Children After Them

Karim Leklou for Jim’s Story

Pierre Niney for The Count of Monte-Cristo

Abou Sangare for Souleymane’s Story

Most promising actress

Maïwène Barthélemy for Holy Cow

Ghjuvanna Benedetti for The Kingdom

Malou Khebizi for Wild Diamond

Clara-Maria Laredo pour In His Own Image

Megan Northam for Rabia

Most promising actor

Sayyid El Alami for And Their Children After Them

Clément Faveau for Holy Cow

Félix Kysyl for Misericordia

Pierre Lottin for When Fall is Coming

Malik Frikah for Beating Hearts

Best first film

Wild Diamond dir. Agathe Riedinger

Ghost Trail dir. Jonathan Millet

The Kingdom dir. Julien Colonna

Rabia dir. Mareike Engelhardt

Holy Cow dir. Louise Courvoisier

Best international co-production

Puan dir. Maria Alché and Benjamín Naishtat

Grand Tour dir. Miguel Gomes

Green Border dir. Agnieszka Holland

The Seed of the Sacred Fig dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Other Way Around dir. Jonás Trueba

Best cinematography

Josée Deshaies for The Beast

Nicolas Bolduc for The Count of Monte-Cristo

Tristan Galand for Souleymane’s Story

Paul Guilhaume for Emilia Perez

Claire Mathon for Misericordia

Best music

Bertrand Bonello and Anna Bonello for The Beast

Nicolas Bolduc for The Count of Monte-Cristo

Amaury Chabauty for And Their Children After Them

Alexandre Desplat for The Most Precious of Cargoes

Yuksek for Ghost Trail