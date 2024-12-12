Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez has topped the nominations for France’s Lumière Awards.
The French-made, Spanish-language film earned six nominations for best film, director, screenplay, cinematography, music and actress for Karla Sofía Gascón in her starring role as the titular transitioning Mexican drug lord.
The Lumière nominations cap a strong week for Emilia Perez, which garnered 10 nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes,and was the big winner at the European Film Awards with five prizes.
Boris Lojkine’s Souleymane’s Story, which tracks the daily life of an undocumented Guinean asylum seeker in Paris, and Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia closely trailed with five Lumière nominations each.
All three films will compete for the Lumière for best film alongside Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light and Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu’s family melodrama Jim’s Story.
Jonathan Millet’s Ghost Trail, which opened Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, and Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière’s The Count Of Monte-Cristo, which premiered out of competition at the festival, also earned four nominations each as did François Ozon’s When Fall is Coming, which debuted at San Sebastian.
The Lumière Awards are voted on by international correspondents from 38 countries who will award 13 prizes at a ceremony on January 20, 2025.
Last year’s top prize went to Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall.
Best film
All We Imagine As Light dir. Payal Kapadia
Emilia Perez dir. Jacques Audiard
Jim’s Story dir. Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu
Souleymane’s Story dir. Boris Lojkine
Misericordia dir. Alain Guiraudie
Best director
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez
Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière for The Count of Monte-Cristo
Alain Guiraudie for Misericordia
Boris Lojkine for Souleymane’s Story
François Ozon for When Fall is Coming
Best screenplay
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez
Alain Guiraudie for Misericordia
Boris Lojkine and Delphine Agut for Souleymane’s Story
François Ozon for When Fall is Coming
Jonathan Millet and Florence Rochat for Ghost Trail
Best documentary
Bye Bye Tiberias dir. Lina Soualem
Dahomey dir. Mati Diop
Madame Hofmann dir. Sébastien Lifshitz
Orlando, My Political Biography dir. Paul B. Preciado
Journey into Gaza dir. Piero Usberti
Best animated film
The Magical Adventures of Angelo dir. Vincent Paronnaud et Alexis Ducord
Flow dir. Gints Zilbalodis
The Most Precious of Cargoes dir. Michel Hazanavicius
Maya, Give Me a Title dir. Michel Gondry
Savages dir. Claude Barras
Best actress
Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez
Hafsia Herzi for Borgo
Agnès Jaoui for This Life of Mine
Anamaria Vartolomei for Maria
Hélène Vincent for When Fall is Coming
Best actor
Adam Bessa for Ghost Trail
Paul Kircher for And Their Children After Them
Karim Leklou for Jim’s Story
Pierre Niney for The Count of Monte-Cristo
Abou Sangare for Souleymane’s Story
Most promising actress
Maïwène Barthélemy for Holy Cow
Ghjuvanna Benedetti for The Kingdom
Malou Khebizi for Wild Diamond
Clara-Maria Laredo pour In His Own Image
Megan Northam for Rabia
Most promising actor
Sayyid El Alami for And Their Children After Them
Clément Faveau for Holy Cow
Félix Kysyl for Misericordia
Pierre Lottin for When Fall is Coming
Malik Frikah for Beating Hearts
Best first film
Wild Diamond dir. Agathe Riedinger
Ghost Trail dir. Jonathan Millet
The Kingdom dir. Julien Colonna
Rabia dir. Mareike Engelhardt
Holy Cow dir. Louise Courvoisier
Best international co-production
Puan dir. Maria Alché and Benjamín Naishtat
Grand Tour dir. Miguel Gomes
Green Border dir. Agnieszka Holland
The Seed of the Sacred Fig dir. Mohammad Rasoulof
The Other Way Around dir. Jonás Trueba
Best cinematography
Josée Deshaies for The Beast
Nicolas Bolduc for The Count of Monte-Cristo
Tristan Galand for Souleymane’s Story
Paul Guilhaume for Emilia Perez
Claire Mathon for Misericordia
Best music
Bertrand Bonello and Anna Bonello for The Beast
Nicolas Bolduc for The Count of Monte-Cristo
Amaury Chabauty for And Their Children After Them
Alexandre Desplat for The Most Precious of Cargoes
Yuksek for Ghost Trail
