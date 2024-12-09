Emilia Perez earned the most film nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes, with 10 nods, followed by The Brutalist on seven and Conclave on six.
Emilia Perez is up for best drama, director and screenplay for Jacques Audiard, with Karla Sofía Gascón nominated for actress - musical or comedy, and Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana both up for supporting actress.
The Brutalist is competing for best drama, director and screenplay for Brady Corbet, plus acting nods for Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones.
Next up on the film side are Sean Baker’s Anora and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance with five nominations, whilst Challengers, A Real Pain, Wicked and The Wild Robot have four apiece.
Netflix leads the distributor chart with 13 nominations, followed by A24 on 12, Searchlight Pictures and Universal Pictures on nine (Universal and Focus combine for 15, with Searchlight and Disney on a joint 14). Mubi and Neon are both on six nods.
The Bear tops the TV nominations with five. Only Murders In The Building and Shogun are on four.
The nominations were unveiled today (December 9) by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.
The 82nd Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025.
Selected Golden Globe nominations
Film
Best picture - drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best picture - musical or comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best director
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
Best screenplay
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Peter Straughan - Conclave
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie - Maria
- Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet - Lee
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Amy Adams - Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Zendaya - Challengers
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell - Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Best supporting actress
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
- Margaret Qualley - The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Best motion picture – animation
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator 2
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best picture - non-English language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl With The Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best original score
- Volker Bertelmann - Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers
- Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Best original song
- Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl
- Compress / Repress” - Challengers
- El Mal - Emilia Pérez
- Forbidden Road - Better Man
- Kiss The Sky - The Wild Robot
- Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez
TV
Best TV series - drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Emma D’arcy - House Of The Dragon
- Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley - Black Doves
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama
- Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
