Jacques Audiard’s Oscar-nominated Emilia Pérez was named best French film of the year at the 50th César awards on Friday night (February 28), taking home seven awards from 12 nominations.

The Mexico-set musical crime thriller that won the jury prize and shared best actress award at Cannes Film Festival last May also earned a best director and adapted screenplay prize for Audiard and awards for cinematography, original music, visual effects, and sound. The film has sold some 1.2million tickets at the French box office since its August 2014 release for Pathé.

Scroll down for the full list of winners

Stars Karla Sofia Gascon and Zoe Saldana – both nominated for best actress in Paris – joined Audiard for the occasion ahead of Sunday’s Oscars in Hollywood, where Emilia Pérez is in contention for 13 awards and all three are nominated for Academy Awards.

Sean Baker, whose Anora was nominated in the best international film category, was also in attendance. Karim Leklou was named best actor for Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu’s Jim’s Story, and Hafsia Herzi won the best actress award for her role in Stephane Demoustier’s Borgo.

Boris Lojkine’s Souleymane’s Story also had a strong night with awards for best original screenplay, best supporting actress for Nina Meurisse, best male breakthrough for Abou Sangare, and best editing.

Best animated film went to Oscar-nominated Flow and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest won the prize for best international film. It won the best international feature film Oscar last year and premiered in Cannes in 2023.

Flow was one of many of this year’s César nominees that premiered on the Croisette in 2024. Films from Cannes earned 83 nominations across all categories. In addition to Emilia Perez and Souleymane’s Story other winners like Louise Courvoisier’s Holy Cow (Best debut film and best female breakthrough performance for Maiwene Barthelemey) also first premiered at the festival. Supporting Actor went to Alain Chabat for Gilles Lellouche’s Beating Hearts.

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patelliere’s epic literary adaptation The Count Of Monte-Cristo, which also debuted on the Croisette, led the César nominations with 14 nods and won prizes for best costumes and best production design. The award for best short film went to The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, which is also nominated for the best live-action short Oscar this year.

Clive Owen presented Julia Roberts with an honourary César. Earlier in the day, the American actress received the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from cultural minister Rachida Dati. Costa-Gavras also received an honourary Cesar.

The French Academy paid homage to the late actors Alain Delon and Michel Blanc. Speeches mostly avoided politics and presenters stuck to lighthearted jokes and physical comedy, a notable change from last year’s ceremony that saw Judith Godrèche make an empassionned #MeToo-oriented speech about sexual assault in the industry.

The César awards are voted upon by the 5,000 members of France’s Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques, which oversees France’s equivalent of the Oscars and Baftas. Cedric Klapisch served as artistic director. Catherine Deneuve presided over the ceremony, which was produced and broadcast live and exclusively as free-for-view on Canal+.

2025 César winners

Best film

The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Emilia Perez

The Marching Band

Souleymane’s Story

Misericordia





Best actress

Adele Exarchopolous, Beating Hearts

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Hafsia Herzi, Borgo

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Helene Vincent, When Fall Is Coming





Best actor

Francois Civil, Beating Hearts

Benjamin Lavernhe, The Marching Band

Karim Leklou, Jim’s Story

Pierre Niney, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Tahar Rahim, Monsieur Aznavour



Best supporting actress

Elodie Bouchez, Beating Hearts

Anais Demoustier, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Catherine Frot, Misericordia

Nina Meurisse, Souleymane’s Story

Sarah Suco, The Marching Band



Best supporting actor

David Ayala, Misericordia

Bastien Bouillon, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Alain Chabat, Beating Hearts

Jacques Develay, Misericordia

Laurent Lafitte, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Best director

Gilles Lellouche, Beating Hearts

Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre De La Patelliere, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Boris Lojkine, Souleymane’s Story

Alain Guiraudie, Misercordia

Best international film

Anora, dir. Sean Baker

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Apprentice, dir. Ali Abbasi

The Substance, dir. Coralie Fargeat

The Zone Of Interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer

Best female breakthrough

Maiwene Barthelemey, Holy Cow

Malou Khebizi, Wild Diamond

Megan Northam, Rabia

Mallory Wanecque, Beating Hearts

Soheila Yacoub, Planet B



Best male breakthrough

Abou Sangare, Souleymane’s Story

Adam Bessa, Ghost Trail

Malik Frikah, Beating Hearts

Felix Kysyl, Misericordia

Pierre Lottin, The Marching Band



Best original screenplay

Stephanie Demoustier, Borgo

Emmanuel Courcol, Irene Muscari, The Marching Band

Boris Lojkine, Delphine Agut, Souleymane’s Story

Alain Guiraudie, Misericordia

Louise Courvoisier, Theo Abadie, Holy Cow



Best adaptation

Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de la Patelliere, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Michel Hazanavicius, Jean-Claude Grumberg, The Most Precious Of Cargoes



Best original music

Jon Brion, Beating Hearts

Jerome Rebotier, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez

Alexandre Desplat, The Most Precious Of Cargoes

Linda Courvoisier, Charlie Courvoisier, Holy Cow



Best sound

Cedric Deloche, Gwennole Le Borgne, Jon Goc, Marc Doisne, Beating Hearts

David Rit, Gwennole Le Borgne, Olivier Touche, Laure-Anne Darras, Marion Papinot, Marc Doisne, Samuel Delorme, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta, Emilia Perez

Pascal Armant, Sandy Notarianni, Niels Barletta, The Marching Band

Marc-Olivier Brulle, Pierre Bariaud, Charlotte Butrak, Samuel Aichoun, Souleymane’s Story



Best cinematography

Laurent Tangy, Beating Hearts

Nicolas Bolduc, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez

Tristan Galand, Souleymane’s Story

Claire Mathon, Misericordia



Best editing

Simon Jacquet, Beating Hearts

Celia Lafitedupont, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez

Guerric Catala, The Marching Band

Xavier Sirven, Souleymane’s Story



Best costumes

Isabelle Pannetier, Beating Hearts

Thierry Delettre, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Virginie Montel, Emilia Perez

Isabelle Mathieu, Monsieur Aznavour

Anais Romand, Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine





Best production design

Jean-Philippe Moreaux, Beating Hearts

Stephane Taillasson, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Emmanuelle Duplay, Emilia Perez

Stephane Rozenbaum, Monsieur Aznavour

Olivier Radot, Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine



Best visual effects

Cedric Gayolle, Hugues Namur, Emilien Lazaron, The Beast

Olivier Cauwet, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Cedric Fayolle, Emilia Perez

Stephane Dittoo, Monsieur Aznavour





Best fiction short

Boucan, dir. Salome Da Souza

Ce qui appartient a Cesar, dir. Violette Gitton

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, dir. Nebojsa Slijepcevic

Queen Size, dir. Avril Besson



Best animation

Flow, dir. Gints Zilbalodis

The Most Precious Of Cargoes, dir. Michel Hazanavicius

Savages, dir. Claude Barras



Best documentary

The Belle From Gaza, dir. Yolande Zauberman

Bye Bye Tiberias, dir. Lina Soualem

Dahomey, dir. Mati Diop

Ernest Cole, Lost and Found, dir. Raoul Peck

La Ferme des Bertrand, dir. Gilles Perret

Madame Hofmann, dir. Sebastien Lifshitz



Best debut film

Wild Diamond, dir. Agathe Riedinger

Ghost Trail, dir. Jonathan Millet

The Kingdom, dir. Julien Colonna

A Little Something Extra, dir. Artus

Holy Cow, dir. Louise Courvoisier