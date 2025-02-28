The 97th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The ceremony starts at 4pm PT/7pm ET (midnight UK time) and is set to run for around three hours (although it usually overruns).

It will be broadcast live on ABC in the US and streamed on Hulu. In the UK it will once again air on ITV1, with coverage fronted by Jonathan Ross.

Conan O’Brien is hosting the ceremony for the first time, with Raj Kapoor returning as executive producer and showrunner, and Katy Mullan serving as executive producer.

Currently confirmed presenters for the night include Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, Rachel Zegler, Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

There will be musical performances by Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and RAYE.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez leads the nominations with 13, followed by Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Jon M Chu’s Wicked with 10 apiece. James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown and Edward Berger’s Conclave are next up with eight nominations.

Screen will be posting all the winners on this page as they are announced during the live ceremony.