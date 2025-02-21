Romanian writer-director Radu Jude’s social satire Kontinental ’25 has sold to a slew of European territories after world premiering in Berlin Film Festival’s competition.

Paris-based Luxbox, which is handling international sales, has sold the film to France (Météore Films), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Poland (Aurora), Portugal (Films4you), Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark (Njutafilms), Greece (Cinobo), Estonia (Filmstop), Lithuania (Scanorama), Hungary (Mozinet), Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, and Albania (MCF), Slovenia (Fivia), and Bulgaria (Beta films). Other territories are currently in negotiations.

The film follows a bailiff who tries to find ways to ease her troubled conscience after a homeless man she was trying to evict commits suicide. Eszter Tompa stars in the film that tackles Romania’s social ills through the filmmaker’s signature absurdist humour.

Kontinental ‘25 is produced by Romania’s Saga Film with Brazil’s RT Features, Switzerland’s Bord Cadre Films, the UK’s Sovereign Films, and Luxembourg’s Paul Thiltges Distributions.

Jude won Berlin’s Golden Bear in 2021 for Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn and the Silver Bear for best director in 2015 for Aferim. His most recent film was Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World which debuted at the Locarno Film Festival in 2023. He is now in post-production on Dracula, his second film for 2025.

Kontinental ‘25 just landed with a strong debut on Screen’s Berlin jury grid, racking up a 3.1 average ratings from the critics.