The European Film Academy is to present Dame Vanessa Redgrave with its European Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th European Film Awards in Berlin on December 9.

Redgrave’s first lead film role was in Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment (1966) by Karel Reisz which won her the best actress award in Cannes saw her nominated both the BAFTAs and the Oscars.

Redgrave returned to Cannes the following year as Jane, the mysterious woman in the park in Blow Up by Michelangelo Antonioni.

She won best actress again at Cannes in 1969 for her performance as Isadora Duncan in Isadora by Karel Reisz. She also received an Oscar nomination for her performance, and again in 1972 for Mary, Queen Of Scots by Charles Jarrott.

Her 1978 performance in Fred Zinnemann’s Julia was awarded with an Oscar, and Redgrave was again Oscar nominated for two films by James Ivory - The Bostonians (1985) and Howards End (1993).

In 1994, she received the Volpi Cup in Venice for Little Odessa by James Gray.

Redgrave has acted in over 140 films, among them Stephen Frears’ Prick Up Your Ears (1988), The Gathering Storm by Richard Loncraine and Atonement (2008) by Joe Wright.