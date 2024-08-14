The first wave of titles in contention for the 2024 European Film Awards include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness and Sundance award-winner Kneecap.
Cannes premieres feature predominantly in the 29 titles unveiled today (August 14), including Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez; Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig; Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour; Halfdan Ullmann Tønde’s Armand and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance – all of which picked up prizes on the Croisette.
Other films from Cannes include Andrea Arnold’s Bird; Emanuel Pârvu’s Three Kilometers To The End Of The World; The Count Of Monte-Cristo; and Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle.
Italian box office hit There’s Still Tomorrow is also in contention as are San Sebastian titles The Rye Horn, from Jaione Camborda, and Isabel Coixet’s Un Amor. Several features on the list have already been put forward for best international feature at the Oscars including Austrian entry The Devil’s Bath by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.
The titles were selected by the European Film Academy board to be considered by its members for the upcoming European Film Awards which takes place on December 7 in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Over the coming week, the Academy’s 5,000 members will begin watching the films and voting in a variety of categories including European film, director, actress, actor and screenplay as well as European discovery and young audience award. Nominations will be unveiled on November 5.
To be eligible, the features must have had their first official screening between June 1 2023 and May 31 2024, and have a European director. Exceptions the latter include those with a European refugee or similar status or those who have lived in Europe and worked in the European film industry for at least five consecutive years.
Further titles will be announced in September.
European Film Award Feature Film Selection 2024 – Part 1
Arcadia (Gre-Bul-US)
Dir. Yorgos Zois
Armand (Nor)
Dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Bird (UK)
Dir. Andrea Arnold
Crossing (Swe-Den-Fr-Turk-Geo)
Dir. Levan Akin
Dying (Ger)
Dir. Matthias Glasner
Emilia Perez (Fr)
Dir. Jacques Audiard
Grand Tour (Port-It-Fr)
Dir. Miguel Gomes
Hesitation Wound (Turk)
Dir. Selman Nacar
Julie Keeps Quiet (Bel-Swe)
Dir. Leonardo Van Dijl
Kinds Of Kindness
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Kneecap (Ire-UK)
Dir. Rich Peppiatt
Life
Dir. Zeki Demirkubuz
Misericordia
Dir. Alain Guiraudie
Souleymane’s Story
Dir. Boris Lojkine
The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Dirs. Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre De La Patellière
The Devil’s Bath
Dirs. Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala
The Girl With The Needle
Dir. Magnus von Horn
The Invisible Fight
Dir. Rainer Sarnet
The Other Way Around
Dir. Jonás Trueba
The Rye Horn
Dir. Jaione Camborda
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof
The Shameless
Dir. Konstantin Bojanov
The Substance
Dir. Coralie Fargeat
The Village Next To Paradise
Dir. Mo Harawe
There’s Still Tomorrow
Dir. Paola Cortellesi
Three Kilometres To The End Of The World
Dir. Emanuel Pârvu
Un Amor
Dir. Isabel Coixet
When The Light Breaks
Dir. Rúnar Rúnarsson
Without Air
Dir. Katalin Moldovai
