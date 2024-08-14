The first wave of titles in contention for the 2024 European Film Awards include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness and Sundance award-winner Kneecap.

Cannes premieres feature predominantly in the 29 titles unveiled today (August 14), including Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez; Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig; Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour; Halfdan Ullmann Tønde’s Armand and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance – all of which picked up prizes on the Croisette.

Other films from Cannes include Andrea Arnold’s Bird; Emanuel Pârvu’s Three Kilometers To The End Of The World; The Count Of Monte-Cristo; and Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle.

Italian box office hit There’s Still Tomorrow is also in contention as are San Sebastian titles The Rye Horn, from Jaione Camborda, and Isabel Coixet’s Un Amor. Several features on the list have already been put forward for best international feature at the Oscars including Austrian entry The Devil’s Bath by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.

The titles were selected by the European Film Academy board to be considered by its members for the upcoming European Film Awards which takes place on December 7 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Over the coming week, the Academy’s 5,000 members will begin watching the films and voting in a variety of categories including European film, director, actress, actor and screenplay as well as European discovery and young audience award. Nominations will be unveiled on November 5.

To be eligible, the features must have had their first official screening between June 1 2023 and May 31 2024, and have a European director. Exceptions the latter include those with a European refugee or similar status or those who have lived in Europe and worked in the European film industry for at least five consecutive years.

Further titles will be announced in September.

European Film Award Feature Film Selection 2024 – Part 1

Arcadia (Gre-Bul-US)

Dir. Yorgos Zois

Armand (Nor)

Dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Bird (UK)

Dir. Andrea Arnold

Crossing (Swe-Den-Fr-Turk-Geo)

Dir. Levan Akin

Dying (Ger)

Dir. Matthias Glasner

Emilia Perez (Fr)

Dir. Jacques Audiard

Grand Tour (Port-It-Fr)

Dir. Miguel Gomes

Hesitation Wound (Turk)

Dir. Selman Nacar

Julie Keeps Quiet (Bel-Swe)

Dir. Leonardo Van Dijl

Kinds Of Kindness

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Kneecap (Ire-UK)

Dir. Rich Peppiatt

Life

Dir. Zeki Demirkubuz

Misericordia

Dir. Alain Guiraudie

Souleymane’s Story

Dir. Boris Lojkine

The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Dirs. Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre De La Patellière

The Devil’s Bath

Dirs. Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala

The Girl With The Needle

Dir. Magnus von Horn

The Invisible Fight

Dir. Rainer Sarnet

The Other Way Around

Dir. Jonás Trueba

The Rye Horn

Dir. Jaione Camborda

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Shameless

Dir. Konstantin Bojanov

The Substance

Dir. Coralie Fargeat

The Village Next To Paradise

Dir. Mo Harawe

There’s Still Tomorrow

Dir. Paola Cortellesi

Three Kilometres To The End Of The World

Dir. Emanuel Pârvu

Un Amor

Dir. Isabel Coixet

When The Light Breaks

Dir. Rúnar Rúnarsson

Without Air

Dir. Katalin Moldovai