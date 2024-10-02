The European Film Awards has changed the eligibility criteria for its best European film category, allowing documentaries and animated features to compete alongside fiction films for the prize.

The rule change for the awards’ main category is effective for its 2024 ceremony, which takes place on December 7 in Lucerne, Switzerland. It means that as well as their respective categories – European documentary or European animated feature film – these films will be eligible for the main European film award which all European Film Academy (EFA) members vote on.

EFA said the move was to reflect the fact that documentaries and animated features are an essential part of European film culture.

EFA CEO Matthijs Wouter Knol said: “The decision reflects a changing perception in our industry of the value of all films made. I’m proud and grateful that the European Film Academy, in a process of increasing transparency and equality for all who work in European cinema, has taken this step and embraces this change.”