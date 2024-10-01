Seven years after announcing he was quitting acting, multiple Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is starring in his son Ronan Day-Lewis’s feature directorial debut Anemone for Focus Features and Plan B.

Production is underway in Manchester, England. Day-Lewis Sr. stars alongside Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green in the project, which explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds.

Father and son have co-written the screenplay. Ben Fordesman (Love Lies Bleeding) is the director of photography, Jane Petrie (The Crown) is the costume designer, and Chris Oddy (The Zone Of Interest) is the production designer.

Anemone marks Day-Lewis’s first acting role since Focus Features’ Phantom Thread. Universal Pictures International will distribute the film internationally.

Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said: “We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

Day-Lewis, frequently regarded as the greatest actor of the modern era, has won lead actor Oscars for Lincoln in 2013, There Will Be Blood in 2008, and My Left Foot in 1990. He earned three other nominations, including for Phantom Thread.

Ronan Day-Lewis is a painter and filmmaker whose work has shown widely in the United States. His debut international solo exhibition opens this week in Hong Kong.