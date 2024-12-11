The Girl With The Needle star Besir Zeciri and Devrim Lingnau, lead in Netflix series The Empress are among the 10 actors selected for the 2025 edition of European Film Promotion’s European Shooting Stars.

The 10 Stars will participate in a four-day programme at next year’s Berlinale, culminating with the European Shooting Stars awards ceremony on February 17 at the Berlinale Palast.

Each Shooting Stars submission must highlight one performance from the actor’s career, which may be from an as-yet-unreleased work.

Danish entry Zeciri hails from Copenhagen, and played a leading role in Magnus von Horn’s Cannes Competition entry The Girl With The Needle earlier this year. His previous credits include Danish crime series Outlaw, and Charlotte Sieling’s Way Home opposite Nikolaj Lie Kaas.

German actress Lingnau’s first film role came in Emily Harris’ 2019 UK feature Carmilla. She came to international acclaim as the face of Emmy-winning Netflix series The Empress, and her next role – the one highlighted as her submission for Shooting Stars – will be in Mehmet Akif Buyukatalay’s thriller Hysteria, scheduled for a 2025 launch.

Across 28 years, European Shooting Stars has profiled acors including Riz Ahmed, Leonie Benesch, George MacKay, Carey Mulligan, Benedetta Porcaroli, Alicia Vikander, Anamaria Vartolomei and Alba Rohrwacher.

The 2025 stars were selected by a jury of Romanian director and screenwriter Radu Muntean, Swedish casting director Pauline Hansson, Swiss producer Amel Soudani, French actress and former Shooting Star Ludivine Sagnier and Montenegrin journalist and curator Vuk Perovic.

“This year, we are thrilled to have Cyprus and Montenegro represented in the programme for the very first time,” said Tina Hajon, European Shooting Stars programme director. “We are confident that all these dynamic forces will benefit from the programme.”

EFP European Shooting Stars 2025

Marina Makris (Cyp), Africa Star

Besir Zeciri (Den), The Girl With The Needle

Maarja Johanna Magi (Est), Aurora

Devrim Lingnau (Ger), Hysteria

Elin Hall (Ice), When The Light Breaks

Kalis Arnolds Avots (Lat), Soviet Jeans

Sarunas Zenkevicius (Lith), Borderline

Lidija Kordic (Mont), Diva Futura

Vicente Wallenstein (Por), Your Face Will Be The Last

Frida Gustavsson (Swe), Faithless