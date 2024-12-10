UK-based screen sector consultancy firm Olsberg SPI has promoted Leon Forde to the newly-created position of chief executive officer.

Previously managing director, Forde will take on a strategic leadership role focused on further development of SPI’s global business, including the North American market.

He will continue to lead the company’s 14-strong London executive team.

SPI founder and executive chair Jonathan Olsberg has relocated from London to the US to work on SPI’s expansion across North America and will continue working with international clients.

Forde joined SPI in 2014 as associate director, becoming managing director in 2019, and has overseen global research and consultancy projects across that time, including development and re-engineering of screen production incentives in international markets.

He was previously a contributing editor and features editor at Screen International.

“Leon’s contribution to SPI’s considerable growth in recent years has been outstanding,” said Olsberg.

“The past five years in particular have seen significant expansion in our business globally,” said Forde, who said he will be “driving SPI’s growth… to deliver at the highest levels for our clients around the world, helping them navigate the rapidly shifting screen sector.”